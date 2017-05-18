The lone adventurer: Vasil Kourtev (80) completes sailing trip around the world

Share this: Facebook

Vasil Kourtev from Kavarna, returned from an impressive sailing trip around the world yesterday. Even more impressive is the fact that Kourtev celebrated his 80th birthday during that adventure.

Kourtev, who was accurately called “old sea wolf” by Bulgarian language media, set sail in Balchik on August 5th, 2015. Via the Canary Islands, he kept on sailing into the Atlantic Ocean. The Pacific was next.

When he arrived in Varna on Wednesday, he had covered 26,000 sea miles in his yacht “Odessos”.

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) quoted Kourtev saying he had run into a lot of trouble at times and thought he would not be able to continue. But then he had managed to handle all situations. “I fulfilled my dream. (…) But ultimately, the satisfaction of achieving a dream is the same, no matter how great your dream might be.”

In the past, Vasil Kourtev had already won countless prizes for sailing achievements. This latest trip of his definitely qualifies for more of them.

