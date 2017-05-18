Bulgaria records negative FDI of 106M euro in Q1 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of 2017 showed a net outflow of 106 million euro, the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), according to statistics reported by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on May 18. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 217.2 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 371.3 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 9.1 million euro (compared to an outflow of 7.5 million euro in January-March 2016) and re-invested earnings were 18.1 million euro (versus 237.5 million euro a year earlier).

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 1.3 million euro in the first quarter, compared to 8.8 million euro during the same period of 2016.

To read the full story, please click here.

(Photo: czbalazs/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments