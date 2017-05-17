Zaev is mandated to form a new government in Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov mandated today the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev to form a new government. Ivanov said that the obstacles in giving the mandate have been overcome.

“The obstacles in giving the mandate for the creation of the government of the Republic of Macedonia have been overcome. The leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev will be mandated to form the new government”, Ivanov said.

According to him, Zaev has submitted all the necessary guarantees that the unitary character of the country will be preserved.

(Photo: president.mk)

/Panorama

