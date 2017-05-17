Household income in Bulgaria up by 3.5 per cent in first quarter of 2017 – NSI

Share this: Facebook

The total income average per household member in Bulgaria during the first quarter of 2017 was 1281 leva (about 655 euro), an increase of 3.5 per cent over the first quarter of 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said.

Most of this income, 55.5 per cent, was from wages and salaries, the NSI said.

The relative share of income from pensions was 29.1 per cent, from self-employment 5.6 per cent and from social benefits 3.2 per cent.

The relative share of income from wages and salaries decreased by 1.6 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2016 and the income from pensions increased by 2.6 percentage points.

The total expenditure average per household member during the first quarter of 2017 was 1133 leva, an increase of 2.1 per cent in comparison with the first quarter of 2016.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

