Expat in Focus: Carlos Arellano is ‘Mr. Party’ in Sofia (in English and Spanish, en inglés y español)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



(La versión en español esta más abajo.)

Looking at expatriates in Sofia, there is one almost everyone knows: Carlos Arellano. This has to do with his profession, which could be defined as “event and party organiser”. The Mexican citizen, who has been living in Bulgaria for more than a decade, is “Mr. Party”.

Carlos Arellano has organised countless parties for his hundreds of friends, exhibitions for artists and even events for businesses. As an “ambassador” for Internations, a German company which charges expats for events and contacts, he is active as well.

In certain expat circles, a party without Carlos Arellano is inconceivable. This also has to do with his friendly personality and his ability to make absolutely everybody feel welcome. On top of that, he is an excellent organiser.

Imanuel Marcus met Carlos Arellano at a pub in Sofia.

The Sofia Globe (TSG): You are from Mexico City, one of the largest cities on the face of the Earth. What is the difference between parties over there on the one, and here in Sofia on the other hand? How does one party there and here?

Carlos Arellano: There is absolutely no difference, from my perspective. Well, there might be a small one: Over there, they would have Tequila, while it is Rakia over here. Otherwise it’s the same. The people there and here are very sociable, they like to dance and be cheerful. They are in party mode.

TSG: They say Mexicans are hot-blooded and they love their fiestas, right? Would you say that Bulgarians are just as hot-blooded?

Carlos Arellano: The Bulgarians are similar, they are like Latinos, like Mexicans and they do like dancing to Salsa. Believe me, some of them dance to Salsa better than I do. That is interesting. That is why I like living here. Bulgaria is just like Mexico, in this regard. There is always something going on. You go to a place like this one (we were at “Halbite”), and there are people even at this hour. That does not apply to other countries that much, and I like it.

TSG: You have organised countless parties in Sofia. Which one was the most special one you can remember?

Carlos Arellano: I did a “Fiesta Cubana” for Internations, at Hotel Kempinski (now Hotel Marinela), in February of last year. It was a great one, with live music. At first, everyone was a bit shy and not too motivated. Then, two hours later, they started dancing to the Cuban music. They danced like crazy, and had a lot of Cuba Libre and Mojitos. That was a very special party.

TSG: Which event was the craziest one?

Carlos Arellano: Oh, it definitely was that Tequila party I did. It was amazing since people love Tequila down here. So, they started with Tequila and moved on to Margueritas and beer. They danced and had a lot of fun. Also our Oktoberfest in Sofia was completely crazy. Again they were sort of shy at first. Then they drank those one-litre glasses of beer. An hour later they were dancing on the tables.

TSG: If anyone knows almost everyone in the expat community, it is you. What are those Sofia expats like? What kind of people are they?

Carlos Arellano: Well, there are lots of different types. Some hit the beaches and mountains, others are very sociable and like to drink and dance. They differ a lot.

TSG: How do expats in Sofia behave? Is this about sex, Rakia and Rock’n’Roll, or about praying, hiking and going to bed early?

Carlos Arellano: To some, sex, drinks and Rock’n’Roll is a priority, others prefer the tranquility of their homes, with their families.

TSG: For a good party, you need good drinks. Do you like Bulgarian beer? Which one is your favourite?

Carlos Arellano: Oh yes, I like it. “Shumensko” would be my favourite. It is a good beer.

TSG: The situation in your home country is extremely difficult. You go there once a year to see your family. How dangerous are things over there?

Carlos Arellano: Well, it’s a big country. The people have pretty much gotten used to the danger. It will take a long time to sort this out. It is not easy. That is why I like living here. Sofia is good for me, also because it is safe. Over there, I can’t take my new phone or credit cards when I go places. I just take some money. It’s not like over here, where I can do to the party and drink until 4am. Not over there.

TSG: When and where will you have your next party?

Carlos Arellano: It will be a good one. It’s a Cuban party with Latin music and it will take place at this restaurant called “Bodega Ranchero” this Thursday, May 18, 2017. Everybody may come along.

TSG: Thanks a lot, Carlos.

Versión en español:

Extranjero bajo la lupa: Carlos Arellano es “Señor Fiesta” en Sofía

Hablando de extranjeros en Sofía, hay uno que casi todo el mundo conoce: Carlos Arellano. Esto tiene que ver con su profesión, el cual podría ser llamado organizador de fiestas y eventos. El ciudadano mexicano que ha vivido en Bulgaria por más de una década es “Señor Fiesta”.

Carlos ha organizado incalculable número de fiestas para sus cientos de amigos, exhibiciones para artistas y eventos para negocios. También está activo como “embajador” de Internations, una empresa alemana que cobra a los extranjeros por sus eventos y contactos.

En ciertos círculos, es inconcebible una fiesta sin Carlos Arellano. Esto tiene que ver también con su personalidad tan amistosa y su habilidad para hacer sentir a todo el mundo bienvenido. Además de todo esto, él es un excelente organizador.

Imanuel Marcus se reunió con Carlos en una cervecería del centro de Sofía.

The Sofia Globe (TSG): Eres del D.F.. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre fiestas en chilangolandia y en Sofía? ¿Cómo se pachanguea allá y aquí?

Carlos Arellano: Para mí no hay diferencia. Es lo mismo. La diferencia es que allá se toma Tequila, y aqui Rakia. Pero para mí es lo mismo. La gente es muy social, muy bailadora y muy alegre. Están en el ambiente de fiesta.

TSG: Supuestamente, los mexicanos son de sangre caliente y les gustan las fiestas. ¿Estás de acuerdo que los búlgaros también son de sangre caliente?

Carlos Arellano: Son muy parecidos a los latinos, al mexicano, muy parecidos de hecho, hasta les gusta bailar Salsa. Y unos bailan Salsa mejor que yo. Es muy interesante. Por esto me gusta vivir aquí. Y que aquí en Bulgaria es igual que en México. Siempre hay vida. Vas a un lugar como este sitio y a esta hora hay gente. En otros países no es posible, pero aquí sí. Esto me gusta.

TSG: Tu has organizado muchísimos eventos en Sofía. ¿Cuál ha sido la fiesta más especial?

Carlos Arellano: Una fiesta cubana que hice para Internations, en el Hotel Kempinski (Marinela), en febrero del año pasado. Fue muy interesante porque fue con música en vivo. Y la gente llegó al principio muy tranquila y casi no se motivaba. De repente, con la música cubana, dos horas después empezaron a bailar. Y se armo la fiesta bailando como locos, tomando Cuba Libre y Mojitos. Esta era una fiesta muy especial.

TSG: ¿Y cuál ha sido el evento más loco?

Carlos Arellano: Fue una Tequila party. Fue muy interesante porque aquí a la gente le encantó tomar Tequila. Empezamos con el Tequila, luego con la Margarita y la cerveza. La gente empezó a bailar y se divirtieron mucho. También otra fiesta, el Oktoberfest, era completamente loca. La gente igual empezó muy tranquila y de pronto empezaron a tomar tarros de un litro de cerveza. Una hora después estaban bailando en las mesas.

TSG: Si alguien conoce a todo el mundo en la comunidad de expatriados, eres tú. ¿Cómo son los expatriados en Sofía? ¿Qué tipo de gente es?

Carlos Arellano: Hay mucho tipo de gente. Hay gente que le gusta ir al mar, a la montaña, hay gente que le gusta ser muy sociable, ir a tomar la copa, ir a bailar. Es muy mezclado.

TSG: ¿Y cómo se comportan los expatriados aquí en Sofía? ¿Es esto sobre sexo, Rock’n’Roll y Whisky o sobre orar, el alpinismo e irse a dormir temprano?

Carlos Arellano: A muchos les gusta la convivencia familiar. A algunos, la vida es sobre sexo, drogas y Rock’n’Roll, pero para otros tantos es importante la tranquilidad familiar.

TSG: En una fiesta buena debe de haber bebidas buenas. ¿Qué opinas sobre la cerveza búlgara y cuál es tu favorita?

Carlos Arellano: Me gusta. Y me encanta la “Shumensko”. Es muy buena. Me gusta mucho.

TSG: La situación en tu país es difícil. Tú te vas una vez al año para visitar a los tuyos. ¿Qué tan peligroso es?

Carlos Arellano: Bueno, es un país muy grande. Debido a esto la gente está acostumbrada al peligro. Para resolver esto se requiere mucho tiempo. No es facil. Por esto me gusta vivir aquí. Sofía para mí es una ciudad muy segura. Allí, no puedo llevar mi teléfono nuevo o tarjetas. Solamente dinero. No es como aquí, donde puedo ir a la fiesta a tomar una copa hasta las 4:00 de la mañana. Allá no.

TSG: ¿Cuándo y dónde vas a tener to próxima fiesta?

Carlos Arellano: Va a ser muy buena. Es una fiesta cubana con música latina. Es en este restaurante “Bodega Ranchero”. Es este jueves, 18 de mayo 2017. Todo el mundo puede ir.

TSG: Muchas gracias, Carlos.

We thank A. Martínez for helping with the editing.

Comments

comments