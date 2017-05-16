EC President Juncker proposes Digital Economy and Society porfolio for Bulgaria’s European Commission nominee Maria Gabriel

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is proposing to allocate the Digital Economy and Society portfolio to Mariaa Gabriel, the candidate European Commissioner from Bulgaria, the EC said on May 16.

On Tuesday, Juncker interviewed Gabriel, the candidate proposed by the Bulgarian government as Commissioner to replace former European Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva.

The EC said that the Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society will support the implementation of the Digital Single Market Strategy that the European Commission adopted in May 2015 and on the basis of which it presented a mid-term review on May 10.

“She will contribute to delivering a Digital Single Market helping to lay the groundwork for Europe’s digital future with pan-continental telecoms networks, digital services that cross borders and a wave of innovative European start-ups,” the commission said.

A Mission Letter sent today by Juncker to Gabriel details her main tasks and responsibilities as Commissioner in charge of the Digital Economy and Society.

The Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society will contribute to projects steered and coordinated by Vice-President Andrus Ansip in charge of the Digital Single Market and Vice-President Jyrki Katainen in charge of Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

Juncker also informed Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov of his choice for the portfolio he intends to allocate to Mariya Gabriel.

Procedurally, the new Commissioner of Bulgarian nationality is appointed by the Council of the EU by common accord with the President of the Commission after consultation of the European Parliament.

In addition, the Interinstitutional Framework Agreement on relations between the European Parliament and the European Commission foresees that the President of the Commission “seriously considers” the results of the consultation of the European Parliament before giving his accord to the decision of the Council to appoint the new Commissioner.

Juncker was today sending a letter to Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, informing him of his intention to allocate to Gabriel the responsibility for the Digital Economy and Society portfolio.

From the moment the Council formally consults the European Parliament, Mariya Gabriel will be Commissioner-Designate.

She will then have the right to draw on the relevant Commission services to prepare for her exchange of views with the European Parliament. Prior to her appointment by the Council, by common accord with the President of the Commission, she will not be taking part in European Commission meetings.

(Main photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

/Politics

Comments

comments