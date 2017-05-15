Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.6% inflation in April

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.6 per cent inflation in April, after growing by 0.7 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on May 15.

The annual inflation figure was the highest recorded since June 2013, rising from 1.9 per cent recorded in March.

In monthly terms, it was the fifth time in the past year that consumer prices recorded inflation, with food and services prices up by 0.8 per cent in April, while the non-food prices rose by 0.5 per cent.

Compared to March 2017, food prices were 4.6 per cent higher, while non-food prices grew by 2.7 per cent and services prices were flat.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was up 0.5 per cent in April, while the annual harmonised CPI was up 1.7 per cent – the fourth consecutive month it recorded inflation after 41 months in deflationary territory.

Food and beverage prices were 4.7 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 2.3 per cent and transportation costs were 3.2 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

