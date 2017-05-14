Podcast at the Sofia Science Festival: Would you ban trophy hunting in Africa?

Share this: Facebook

Let’s have a show of hands. Who’s heard of Cecil the Lion? And if you could, would you ban trophy hunting in Africa?

Oxford graduate zoologist Dr Joanna Bagniewska, a teaching fellow at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Reading, took an enraptured audience at the 2017 Sofia Science Festival through the debates on trophy hunting and conservation.

After her well-received presentation, Joanna sat down for a podcast with Bulgaria Now’s Lance Nelson and The Sofia Globe’s Clive Leviev-Sawyer to discuss the issues.

The Sofia Globe and Bulgaria Now are media partners of the British Council Bulgaria’s seventh annual Sofia Science Festival.

