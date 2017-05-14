Podcast at the Sofia Science Festival: Of Patagonia and disappearing glaciers

Share this: Facebook

Eñaut Izagirre is a ski-mountaineering specialist with ski and climbing experience in the Pyrenees, Norway and the Alps, and recently in Patagonia.

In 2016, Izagirre, who is doing a master of science in glaciology, headed the National Geographic Society’s Incognita Patagonia.

Eñaut spoke at the 2017 Sofia Science Festival on the project, and sat down for a podcast with Bulgaria Now’s Lance Nelson and The Sofia Globe’s Clive Leviev-Sawyer.

His participation at the British Council Bulgaria’s seventh Sofia Science Festival was organised in partnership with the Instituto Cervantes Sofia.

The Sofia Globe and Bulgaria Now are media partners of the 2017 Sofia Science Festival.

