Coming down the ‘Blue Danube’: The Vienna Strauss Orchestra in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Danube is 2,860 kilometers long. It runs through Vienna, but also touches Northern Bulgaria, while “The Blue Danube” is a Waltz composed by Johann Strauss II, one of the Viennese composer’s most famous pieces.

There are lots of composers who carry the Strauss family name, including the Austrian Johann Strauss, the father, Josef and Eduard Strauss, brothers of Johann Strauss II, who lived from 1825 to 1899. There is also Richard Strauss, a leading composer of the late Romantic and early modern era from Germany. But this is about the Austrian Strauss Dynasty.

Both Johann Strauss I and Johann Strauss II ran their own orchestras. After his father’s death, “II” merged the two orchestras into one, which became a famous Strauss Orchestra. Much later, in 1966, the “Viennese Johann Strauss Orchestra” was founded. Its conductor was Eduard Strauss II, the nephew of Johann Strauss III, who brought his family’s musical tradition into the modern times.

There is yet another Johann Strauss Orchestra, founded by André Rieu in 1987, which by now performs with up to 150 musicians, depending on the venue. This orchestra is known for entertaining aspects as well. The musicians would joke with the audience.

Finally, the orchestra which will hit the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia on December 8th, 2017, is the “WSO” or “Wiener Strauss Orchester”. The English name would be Vienna Strauss Orchestra. Its current version was founded by Edvin Marton in 2009, who studied the authentic Strauss style at The University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. The orchestra project was a dream of his, until he converted it into reality.

This orchestra plays Strauss’ masterpieces, including “The Blue Danube” Waltz, “The Vienna Blood” Waltz, “Tritsch-Tratsch” or “The Radetzky March”. Its size also depends of the venue. A rather large version can be expected at the NDK in December.

Marton plays Paganini’s original Stradivarius violin since winning the Golden Violin Award. It is a rather expensive instrument, which is most likely insured very well and sounds even better. So does the entire orchestra, led by conductor Peter Goode.

The Vienna Strauss Orchestra has been to Sofia before. In 2012, it delivered a brilliant concert. This year’s performance will take place on December 8th, 2017, at 20:00 hrs., at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia.

Tickets, for 40 to 100 Leva, can be purchased here.

Comments

comments