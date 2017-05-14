Bulgaria scores record-high second place in Eurovision 2017

Share this: Facebook

Kristian Kostov and his song Beautiful Mess took Bulgaria to a record-high second place in the 2017 Eurovision song contest in Kyiv.

In the 11 times that Bulgaria has taken part in the song contest, this is its best performance ever, beating 2016’s fourth place.

The winner of Eurovision, this year held in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, was Portugal’s Salvador Sobral with Amar Pelos Dois.

In the jury voting, Portugal came in first, Bulgaria second and Sweden third. When the televoting abroad was taken into account, Portugal was first, Bulgaria second and Moldova third.

Kristian Kostov not only has set a record for Bulgaria with his performance, but also by being Eurovision’s youngest contestant, at the age of 17.

