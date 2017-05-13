Cape Canaveral: Bulgarian Satellite arrives at launch site

Share this: Facebook

‘BulgariaSat-1’, a geostationary satellite, has reached the launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Both BulgariaSat, the owner of the device, and its producer Space Systems Laurel (SSL) announced, the satellite was now at the local Air Force station.

For the transport from the manufacturing plant in California to Florida, the satellite had been packed in an air-tight high tech container. ‘BulgariaSat-1’ will physically never hit its Bulgarian home turf, but it will provide services for Bulgarians.

Originally, the satellite was supposed to blast off into space in late 2016. Recently, BulgariaSat said, its take off was scheduled for mid June of 2017.

For that purpose, ‘BulgariaSat-1’ will be placed aboard a “space-proven Falcon 9 vehicle”, the company said. It is a Falcon 9 rocket which did reach space during a test, after which it landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. The rocket was built by SpaceX, a company founded and owned by Elon Musk, who also runs the Californian electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

‘BulgariaSat-1’ is making history in two ways. Apart from being Bulgaria’s first geostationary satellite, it is only the second satellite to be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket which has flown a previous mission.

BulgariaSat is an affiliate of Bulsatcom, the country’s largest pay-TV provider. The satellite will provide so-called Direct-to-Home (DTH) television and telecommunications services for Bulgaria and other European regions. It is equipped with 30 Ku-band Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) transponders and is supposed to broaden the availability of High Definition (HD) television.

This satellite’s projected life span is 15 years, after which a new satellite might have to be sent into space. The orbit of ‘BulgariaSat-1’ is located 36,000 kilometers above the Earth, which is almost one tenth of the distance between Earth and Moon.

Photo by BulgariaSat

