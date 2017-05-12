Pooja Kapur is new Indian Ambassador to Bulgaria and Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Pooja Kapur was just appointed as the new Ambassador of India to the Republic of Bulgaria. Like her predecessor, His Excellency Ambassador Rajesh K. Sachdeva, Ms. Kapur will most likely be Ambassador to Macedonia as well.

According to the Indian government, she will take up her new assignment shortly, meaning she might arrive in Sofia within just a few weeks.

Up to the moment of her appointment, Pooja Kapur was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

In March, when his assigment expired, Ambassador Sachdeva had bid farewell to the Presidents of Bulgaria and Macedonia, Rumen Radev and Gjorge Ivanov.

