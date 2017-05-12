Podcast: Whisky time with Ewan Henderson of the Lost Distillery Company at the Sofia Science Festival

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



At the 2017 Sofia Science Festival, Ewan Henderson – global ambassador for the Lost Distillery Company – took an enthusiastic audience on a journey to find the science in a glass of whisky.

This involved, among other things, silk, sandpaper, jelly beans, the playing of an ever-louder rendition of an excerpt from Swan Lake and, yes, blindfolds.

It also involved paper laced with the chemical PTC, a tongue test to find if you are one of the 25 per cent of the world’s population who is a “Super Taster”.

As it turns out, one of those Super Tasters is Bulgaria Now’s Lance Nelson, who after the presentation sat down with Ewan to record a podcast touching on taste, trends and not least, Scotland.

Sponsored by the Irish Harp in Bansko, the podcast is here:

For further details of the Sofia Science Festival programme, which continues until May 14, and on how to buy tickets or reserve free seats, please visit the Festival’s website.

The Sofia Globe and Bulgaria Now are media partners of the 2017 Sofia Science Festival.

/Leisure

Comments

comments