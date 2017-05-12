Life expectancy in Bulgaria has increased, but still among lowest in the EU

Share this: Facebook

Between 2006 and 2016, life expectancy in Bulgaria increased to 74.7 years, but this remains among the lowest in the European Union, according to figures released on May 12 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The 2014 – 2016 life expectancy was an increase of 0.2 years compared to the 2013 – 2015 period. Between 2006 and 2016, the life expectancy at birth increased for men by 2.2 years, and by 1.9 years for women.

Bulgaria, Latvia (74.8 years) and Lithuania (74.6 years) are the countries with lowest life expectancy in the EU. The highest life expectancy at birth in the EU is Spain (83 years) and Italy (82.7)

Life expectancy at birth for Bulgarian men is 71.2 years, while for women it is seven years higher – 78.2 years.

The NSI said that the life expectancy among Bulgaria’s urban population (75.5 years) is 2.9 years higher than of the rural population (72.6 years). Among those living in cities, life expectancy went up by 2.5 years compared with 2006, while in rural areas, the increase was 1.1 years.

Life expectancy at age 65 is 16 years. Compared with 2006, the figure had gone by 1.3 years – a year for men and 1.5 years for women.

In Bulgaria, life expectancy at birth varies from 72.6 years in the districts of Vidin and Montana to 76.4 years in the district of Kurdzhali.

Women live longer than men in all country districts, but the difference in life expectancy between sexes is highest in the district of Montana (7.9 years), and smallest in the districts of Sofia and Shoumen (6.2 years).

(Photo: Chris Eyles/freeimages.com)

