2750 asylum-seekers in Bulgaria in 2016 were unaccompanied minors – Eurostat

The number of unaccompanied minors among asylum-seekers in Bulgaria in 2016 was 2750, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said.

This was an increase from 1815 unaccompanied minors who sought asylum in Bulgaria in 2015, the statistics agency said.

In 2016, 95 per cent of the unaccompanied minors who sought asylum in Bulgaria were male. Seventeen per cent were younger than 14.

A total of 2040 (74 per cent) of the unaccompanied minor asylum seekers in Bulgaria in 2016 were from Afghanistan. The next-largest group was from Iraq, 370 (13 per cent), and in third place, from Pakistan, 185 (seven per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Heather Murdock/VOA)

/Panorama

