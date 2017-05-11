Sofia History Museum holding exhibition on archaeological finds in city in 2016

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Sofia Regional History Museum is holding an exhibition entitled “Archaeology of Sofia and the Sofia Region 2016” from May 12 to July 28 2017.

This is the third year that the museum is holding such an exhibition, devoted to the results of archaeological research at sites in and around the Bulgarian capital city the previous year.

Topics covered by the exhibition include the Early Neolithic settlement in Slatina, where residential buildings estimated to date from the seventh to the sixth centuries BCE have been uncovered.

Another is the necropolis at the St Sophia Basilica, where burial facilities have been excavated, including a family tomb from the fourth to fifth centuries.

The exhibition also covers the Western Gate of Serdica complex, the late antiquity site in the village of Mirovyane, the excavations at St Nedelya Square, and the Buhov Monastery, where a project is being carried out to restore and display the early Christian basilica from the fourth to fifth centuries.

The museum said that some of the most interesting finds includes burnt vessels from the St Nedelya Square site, the bronze head of a bear from the third to fourth centuries, a bronze wand with a picture of a temple from the second to third centuries, and the bronze fibula of a dove from the fourth to fifth centuries.

The exhibition opens officially on Friday evening. Sofia Regional History Museum, housed in the former Baths, is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.

/Leisure

Comments

comments