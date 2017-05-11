2017 Sofia Science Festival officially opens at Sofia Tech Park

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The 2017 Sofia Science Festival, the seventh annual such event, opened on May 11 and continues until May 14.

The opening presentation at the festival is by Nobel prize winner Professor Dan Schechtman of Israel, on the topic of “technological entrepreneurship – key to world peace and prosperity”.

That is followed a presentation entitled “the science in…a bottle of whisky?”, the story of how a firm in Scotland has been working together with historians, researchers and technology experts to bring back to life legendary Scottish whisky distilleries from the 19th century.

At this year’s festival, being held at Sofia Tech Park, there are more than 65 events, several in English, for all ages. Admission to most events is free but for a few there is an entrance fee of five leva.

For further details of the programme, and on how to buy tickets or reserve free seats, please visit the Festival’s website.

The Sofia Globe and Bulgaria Now are media partners of the 2017 Sofia Science Festival.

/Leisure

Comments

comments