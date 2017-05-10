Bulgarian exports to non-EU countries up 20.3% in March 2017, but trade balance negative

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian exports to third countries – meaning, those that are not members of the European Union – were 20.1 per cent higher in January – March 2017 than in the first three months of 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 10, citing preliminary data.

In January – March 2017, Bulgarian exports to third countries amounted to 4 243.3 million leva, the NSI said..

Bulgaria’s main trading partners were Turkey, China, Egypt, Serbia, the Republic of Macedonia and the Russian Federation, which accounted for 52.9 per cent of the exports to non EU countries.

In March 2017, Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 20.3 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 411 billion leva.

(Photo: Petr Kratochvil)

To continue reading, please click here.

/Business

Comments

comments