May 9: Europe Day and Victory Day celebrated in Bulgaria

Robert Schuman, the former foreign minister of France, held his famous speech on May 9, 1950, in which he proposed a common coal and steel production for France and Germany. That speech had positive consequences: A year later, the Treaty of Paris was signed, which was the first of many steps towards the European Union. That is why May 9 is Europe Day.

At the same time, the Allies defeated Nazi Germany on this day, 72 years ago. From the Soviet or Russian perspective, this happened on May 9, 1945, while the unconditional surrender of Germany actually took place on May 8, 1945. In the U.S. and Western European countries, celebrations therefore take place on that day, while Victory Day in Russia and Eastern Europe is being celebrated on May 9, meaning today.

On top of that, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is celebrating its own holiday, on May 9 as well.

In Sofia, Plovdiv and elsewhere in Bulgaria, some event will mark Europe Day and Victory Day today.

A 3D laser show will be awaiting spectators in the center of Sofia tonight. At 9:30 p.m., the facade former Royal Palace in the city center will be in the center of the attention, since that is where those laser projections will be seen. This event is being co-organised by the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria and Sofia Municipality. Admission is free. This event will mainly focus on Europe Day.

In Plovdiv, his Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas of Plovdiv will lead the hierarchal Divine Liturgy from 9:00 in the church “St. Nikolay Mirlikiyski”.

The program for the celebration of Victory Day included a number of events in Plovdiv. At 11:00 a.m., the parade of the Bezsmartinya Regiment will commence. It starts at House of Culture “Boris Hristov”. Hundreds of spectators are expected to take a hike to the top of Bunardzhika, in order to participate in a ceremonial presentation of flowers there.

A ceremony at 1:00 p.m. is scheduled to take place at the Alyosha Monument in Plovdiv, where the Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria, Anatoly Makarov, will deliver a speech, among others. After the laying of wreaths, an original field kitchen from back then can not just be looked at, but tested as well. Typical pre-battle meals will be given out.

In the evening, fireworks will light up the sky above Plovdiv. And a 72-gun salute will be heard in the entire city.

