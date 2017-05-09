Bulgaria’s exports to rest of EU up by 9% in January-February 2017 on annual basis – NSI

Share this: Facebook

In the period January – February 2017, Bulgarian exports to other European Union countries increased by nine per cent compared to January – February 2016.

Exports amounted to 4 957.2 million leva, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 9.

Among other EU countries, Bulgaria’s main trade partners were Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece, France and Belgium which accounted for 67.3 per cent of the exports.

In February 2017, Bulgaria’s exports to the EU grew by 10.7 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 2 531.2 million leva.

