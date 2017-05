Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Army Day was impressive. It included a big parade, a fly-by of old MiGs and helicopters and a large parade in the center of Sofia, as well as some ceremonies.

President Rumen Radev, other politicians and many ambassadors took part. Thousands of Bulgarians gathered on Boulevard Czar Osvoboditel, in order to see the parade, while security was tight.

Imanuel Marcus attacked the parade with his video camera. This is his report:

