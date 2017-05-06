Lidl supermarkets in Bulgaria: 82nd store to open in Balchik

Share this: Facebook

Lidl, one of the largest supermarket chains in Europe, will open yet another store in Bulgaria. Lidl Balchik, at the northern Black Sea coast, is set to open its doors on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.. This will be the 82nd store in Bulgaria.

Considering Lidl hit the Bulgarian market as late as 2010, the chain has expanded rapidly. Lidl is owned by Schwarz Gruppe, just like Kaufland. The concept of Lidl is to offer high quality food for low prices and “keeping things simple”, as it says on the company’s website. While the supermarket chain is involved in a fierce competition war with Aldi in many countries, that does not apply to Bulgaria, since there is no Aldi.

In all of Europe, Lidl has more than 10,000 stores by now.

The first Western European food store chain to hit Bulgaria was the German wholesale company Metro, which has 11 stores by now. The Austrian supermarket chain Billa was next, in the year 2000. Billa Bulgaria has 110 stores.

Hit, another German chain, which entered Bulgaria in 2004, has only two stores in this country, both located in the outskirts of Sofia. Kaufland, which is German as well, opened its first store in Bulgaria in 2006. Lidl, yet another German supermarket brand, followed in 2010.

The first Western European victim of the ongoing competition wars was the French chain Carrefour. None of their stores seem to be left.

Lidl is now expanding to the United States of America. Earlier this year, the company opened an HQ in Arlington, Virginia, just a mile or two away from Washington D.C., across the Potomac river. By the end of 2017, as many as 20 Lidl supermarkets are supposed to be opening along the U.S. East Coast.

Australia is next.

Back to Bulgaria: The new Lidl store’s address in Balchik is Dunav (= Danube) Street 5.

