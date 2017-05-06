Getting ready for the countdown: Bulgarian satellite to head for space in June

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The first Bulgarian geostationary satellite, “BulgariaSat-1”, is due to blast off into space in mid-June, according to its owner BulgariaSat. Geostationary means that the satellite will always cover the same area on Earth, which in this case consists of Bulgaria and other parts of Europe.

BulgariaSat also announced, the satellite would be carried into space by the very same Falcon 9 rocket which successfully landed on a drone ship in the Pacific after a test in January of 2017. The company said the reusable rocket was a breakthrough in space technology, which gave companies the opportunity to launch their own satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket was designed and manufactured by Space X in the United States. In September of 2016, a Falcon 9 rocket exploded shortly after its launch. A few months later, in January of 2017, Space X announced it had found and eliminated the problem which had caused the explosion.

Once it is in its orbit, the Bulgarian satellite “BulgariaSat-1” will provide high quality TV signals and communication channels for customers of Bulsatcom, a large cable-TV provider in Bulgaria, which is a sister company of BulgariaSat. The satellite’s orbit will be located 36,000 kilometers above the face of the Earth. Its orbital position will be 1.2° West, 1.9° East

“BulgariaSat-1” was manufactured by SSL in California, based on the space-proven SSL 1300 satellite platform. In April, BulgariaSat announced “BulgariaSat-1” was ready to be shipped to NASA’s launch site at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Related article:

‘BulgariaSat-1’: Bulgaria’s first geostationary communication satellite ready to go

Comments

comments