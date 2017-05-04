Bulgarian MPs reject socialist proposal to freeze their salaries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly rejected on May 4 a proposal by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, the second-largest group in the legislature, to freeze their salaries.

The vote took place a few weeks after the first sitting of the 44th National Assembly, which was elected in March, and a few hours before MPs were due to vote in Boiko Borissov’s third government.

The only MPs to support the proposal to suspend the recalculation of the basic monthly salary were from the BSP, and two from the fourth-largest group, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. These two groups will be in opposition when Borissov forms his GERB-United Patriots coalition government.

