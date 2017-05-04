Boiko Borissov presents proposed cabinet to President Roumen Radev

Share this: Facebook

The day on which Boiko Borissov will become Bulgaria’s Prime Minister for a third time began with a brief ceremony at the Presidency, at which the GERB party leader presented to the head of state the cabinet proposed to be voted into office by the National Assembly later on May 4.

Borissov outlined the structure of the cabinet, which will have four deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers, and the names who will serve in it. The cabinet is a coalition government between Borissov’s GERB and the nationalist United Patriots, with the latter having two deputy prime ministers and three ministers.

As the constitution requires, the President will present the proposed cabinet to the National Assembly for a vote, in proceedings scheduled to begin at 11am.

“I wish you personally luck, and to your government,” Radev told Borissov.

The formal ceremony to hand over power from the Gerdzhikov caretaker cabinet to the third Borissov government is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday.

