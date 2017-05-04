A truckload of donations: Swiss tools for Bulgarian municipalities

Share this: Facebook

More help is on the way from the Swiss town of Basel. Green trams, also called “cucumbers”, a total of 28 of them, are still being delivered. Now Basel is sending used tools to the Bulgarian municipalities association.

The delivery of donations will include objects used by emergency services and the disaster management authorities, including different kinds of saws, compressors, drill hammers and construction steel cutters.

These tools could be used for saving victims of fires, earthquakes or other catastrophes. The Swiss tools are 30 to 50 years old, but still in good working order.

In Basel, the tools were given to a Bulgarian delegation. The Bulgarian embassy in Basel organised the transport to Sofia.

In the meantime, the first Swiss “cucumbers” are already taking passengers from A to B, and back to A, in Sofia.

