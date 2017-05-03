Video: Bulgaria’s village of Trud – a bio plant, allegations of smell, noise and dead bees

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria Now Channel in conjunction with http://sofiaglobe.com is hosted by Lance Nelson and in this video, Miro and Nikolai part of the Trud community action group describe the mystery of how a bio electricity generation plant that processes human and animal waste could be built 250 metres from residents. Drone footage is included and was supplied by the residents.

They describe the impact this is having on their lives, and say that there has been a 20 per cent increase in asthma attacks from residents. On summer days they have to live indoors. They “feel the noise” – a deep low frequency vibrating noise is unhealthy.

Eighty per cent of the bees are dead, Nikolai and Miro tell Lance in the video.

24/7 waste transportation. Inadequate roads for 40-ton trucks. More smell. And the process of conducting correspondence with local authorities. Lack of technical knowledge in the department. No knowledge of the filters. The residents investigation is ongoing to try and find out who exactly own the business. A town councillor is a manager of the plant — conflicts of interest in the plant management are alleged.

Nova Zagora has a similar plant recycling chicken excrement with almost the same problems. Same denial from the local authorities. Denial of any problem whatsoever.

