Bulgaria turned in a healthy growth in tourism figures in the first three months of 2017, while a new elected government is on its way – and so are the Sofia Science Festival and this year’s Eurovision song contest to be held in Kyiv.

Bulgaria Now’s Lance Nelson and The Sofia Globe’s publisher Clive Leviev-Sawyer chat their way through these topics in a new video now online, not forgetting to mention Plovdiv, whisky and the national habit of the horo.

