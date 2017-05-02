Bulgaria’s ‘Borissov 3’ coalition government talks in final straight

Share this: Facebook

Negotiations on the formation of a new coalition government to be headed by Boiko Borissov headed into a final phase on May 2, a day ahead of the expected announcement of the names of the members of the cabinet.

United Patriots co-leaders Krassimir Karakachanov, Valeri Simeonov and Volen Siderov held talks with Borissov on Tuesday at the Sofia headquarters of his GERB party.

Speaking to reporters, Karakachanov said that there were “no controversial names” in the discussions.

He said that it was the “prime minister’s right” to announce the names when he saw fit. “As far as I know, he has announced that he will do it tomorrow (May 3),” Karakachanov said.

On May 2, speculation continued apace in the Bulgarian-language media with various reports, some contradicting each other, claiming to know authoritavely the names of ministers.

Parliament is expected to vote on the proposed Borissov government, the third to be headed by the GERB leader, on May 4.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov had his Little Jack Horner moment on May 2, telling a news conference that it was his opinion that his interim administration had done a marvellous job and it was only the media that had criticised them.

