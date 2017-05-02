Bulgarian Air Force asks people not to fly drones on May 6 Army Day

Bulgaria’s Air Force has asked people in Sofia and surrounding places not to fly any remote-controlled aircraft such as drones on May 6, the Day of the Military, because jet fighters and helicopters will be performing low-altitude flights.

The request by the military applies to people in Sofia, Grigorevo, Vakarel, Dolni Pasarel, Breznik, Mirovyane, Kazichene, Bozhurishte, Novi Iskar and Gara Yana.

Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29. Photo: Krasimir Grozev

Ahead of the military flyovers on May 6, there will be training flights on May 3 from 9.30am to 11.30am, and on May 4 and 5, from 9.30am to 11.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Air Force planes and helicopters will take part in the parade on May 6 with flyovers from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The rehearsal for the parade by various units of the armed forces will take place on May 4 at 10pm at Knyaz Alexander I Square in Sofia.

