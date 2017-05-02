Bulgarian Air Force asks people not to fly drones on May 6 Army Day

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Air Force has asked people in Sofia and surrounding places not to fly any remote-controlled aircraft such as drones on May 6, the Day of the Military, because jet fighters and helicopters will be performing low-altitude flights.

The request by the military applies to people in Sofia, Grigorevo, Vakarel, Dolni Pasarel, Breznik, Mirovyane, Kazichene, Bozhurishte, Novi Iskar and Gara Yana.

Ahead of the military flyovers on May 6, there will be training flights on May 3 from 9.30am to 11.30am, and on May 4 and 5, from 9.30am to 11.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Air Force planes and helicopters will take part in the parade on May 6 with flyovers from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The rehearsal for the parade by various units of the armed forces will take place on May 4 at 10pm at Knyaz Alexander I Square in Sofia.

(Main photo: Paul Brennan)

