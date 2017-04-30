“Where Text becomes Visual”: Exhibition by Dorit Feldman in Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Dorit Feldman will exhibit 15 of her works in Plovdiv’s City Art Gallery, starting on May 4, 2017 at 6 p.m.. The contemporary artist from Israel created those works specifically for this exhibition, entitled “Where Text Becomes Visual [Geophilosophy]”, and all of them are related to specific places in Bulgaria, according to the gallery.

A video installation by Dorit Feldman, “The Words of the Earth”, will be part of the exhibition as well. It is dedicated to Israel’s Independence Day.

Born in 1954, Dorit Feldman studied Jewish Mysticism, Art History, Photography, Anthropology, Philosophy, and Italian in her home town Tel Aviv. At the School of Visual Arts in New York, she continued her studies.

Dorit Feldman’s first exhibition took place in Tel Aviv 1978. Since then, she has had countless more exhibitions all over Israel, but also in Berlin, Antwerp, Gent, Budapest, Paris, Rome, Venice, Barcelona, Mexico City, Miami Beach, Nashville, Denver, New York and other cities.

The City Art Gallery in Plovdiv can be found at King Alexander Street 15 (улица „Княз Александър Първи“ 15). Dorit Feldman’s website is located here.

Comments

comments