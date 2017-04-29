In Brussels, Bulgarian President Radev discusses Macedonia with Tusk, EU foreign policy chief Mogherini

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian President Roumen Radev used the opportunity of his attendance at a special European Council meeting on April 29, held to decide EU guidelines on Brexit negotiations, to discuss Macedonia with European Council President Donald Tusk and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Radev described the conversations as “detailed”.

The European Council meeting came two days after a new dramatic episode in the continuing political crisis in Macedonia, when nationalists invaded the parliament building in Skopje in protest against the election of an ethnic Albanian as speaker. More than 70 people, including Macedonian socialist leader Zoran Zaev, were injured in the violence inside the parliament building.

Radev said that the situation in Macedonia was “alarming”.

He said that he had been assured that the issue of Macedonia would be considered very seriously.

Radev said that he expected that Bulgaria’s view, that the EU should help to re-establish dialogue among the parties and among the institutions, to be supported.

“This will be the most important thing for preserving security in the region,” he said.

The future of the countries of the Western Balkans would be in the focus of the Bulgarian presidency in the first half of 2018, Radev said.

Bulgaria currently is in the stewardship of a caretaker cabinet, but an elected government – headed by centre-right GERB leader Boiko Borissov at the head of a GERB-United Patriots coalition – is expected to be voted into office by the National Assembly in Sofia in early May. The coalition agreement provides for this government to serve a full four-year term.

/Politics

Comments

comments