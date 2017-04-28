Tension in Skopje, Talat Xhaferi is elected Assembly Speaker in a situation of chaos

Share this: Facebook

In Skopje, Parliament approved on Thursday afternoon the election of its new speaker, following a political crisis which has been lasting for months. Talat Xhaferi, former minister of Defence and former leader of “Liberation Army of Macedonia”, was elected the new speaker of parliament with the votes of Albanian parties and SDSM led by Zoran Zaev.

Immediately after the voting, when Xhaferi hadn’t yet taken his oath, protesters led by VMRO-DPMNE of Nikola Gruevski reacted. A part of them managed to enter the Parliament’s premises, to cause a chaotic situation there lasting several minutes and where physical violence was involved. This caused police forces to intervene in order to neutralize the situation.

