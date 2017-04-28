Survey: Bulgarian business climate improved slightly in April 2017

Share this: Facebook

April 2017 saw a slightly improved opinion of the business climate in Bulgaria, bolstered by more positive opinions among managers in the construction and retail trades.

Citing the results of the regular monthly survey, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said that in April 2017, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.7 percentage points compared with March.

In industry, the indicator was largely unchanged compared with March, the NSI said.

The poll found an improvement of expectations about orders, but industrial entrepreneurs’ expectations about production activity over the next three months were more moderate.

