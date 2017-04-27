‘Freak accident’ in Bulgaria: Nicolas Cage breaks ankle during movie shoot

Share this: Facebook

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is forced to take at least two weeks off after he sustained an injury while filming in Bulgaria. In Los Angeles, he is undergoing surgery, Variety and other publications reported.

Cage was in the middle of shooting a thriller entitled “#211” at Nu Boyana Film Studios, when he broke his ankle. After what was described as a “freak accident”, the very active actor was taken to a hospital in Sofia. While the doctors on site wanted to take him to surgery, Nicolas Cage insisted to be flown to Los Angeles, which is where he is now.

It is unclear how Cage’s injury will affect the shooting schedule for “#211”. It might have to be shut down until the actor is well again. Neither the production companies Millinnium Films and Nu Image, nor Nu Boyana Film Studios have said or released anything on the accident or its implications.

York Shackleton is the director of the feature film. “#211”, the title, is the American police code for “robbery in progress”.

Yaariv Lerner, the director of Nu Boyana Film Studios, is one of the executive producers of the movie. The other producers are Avi Lerner, Jonathan Yunger, Jeffrey Greenstein , Trevor Short and Scott Karp. The cast includes Amanda Cerny, Michael Rainey Jr. and Sophie Skelton.

