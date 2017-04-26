WEBIT Festival in Sofia: Rosen Plevneliev awarded special prize

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



As the WEBIT festival came to an end in Sofia today, the former President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rosen Plevneliev was awarded a special prize, at a ceremony attended by entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, politicians and other participants.

Plevneliev, who chose not to serve a second term as President and has been out of office since November, was honoured “for his outstanding contribution to the development of the digital economy in Bulgaria.”

WEBIT in Sofia brought together more than 5,000 participants from 90 countries. During the two-day event, discussions about politics, marketing, technology, startups and other subjects were discussed. According to the organizers, WEBIT is the most influential event in the field of digital economy and technology in the region.

Comments

comments