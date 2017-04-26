U.S. Air Force deploys F-15 fighters to Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Three hundred U.S. Air Force soldiers were just deployed to Graf Ignatievo in Bulgaria, along with twelve F-15 fighter aircraft. The airmen and all of their equipment are part of what the U.S. military calls a “Theater Security Package” (TSP).

This deployment is part of NATO’s Operation Atlantic Resolve. The alliance wants to demonstrate its presence throughout south-eastern Europe, mainly because of Russia’s provocations and aggression.

All of these soldiers are part of the 122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Louisiana and Florida. They took part in a joint exercise with the Royal Netherlands Air Force at Leeuwarden Air Base in The Netherlands, before they were sent to Bulgaria.

Just like other recent deployments, this one is supposed to strengthen interoperability, in this case with the Bulgarian Air Force. The Americans also want to show they mean business when it comes to the security and stability of Europe.

Graf Ignatievo Air Base is located close to Plovdiv. At this stage, it is the only operational fighter base in Bulgaria.

