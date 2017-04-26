American neo-Nazi publication applauds next Bulgarian government

Share this: Facebook

“The Daily Stormer” has applauded the next Bulgarian government, which is expected to take shape within days. “Bulgaria’s government will include pro-White nationalist parties”, the website, which is being published and read by neo-Nazis and white supremacists, announced with delight.

By “pro-White nationalist parties”, this radical publication means the “United Patriots”, an alliance consisting of the VMRO, the National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria and “Ataka”, all of which are far-right and ultra-nationalist. The forming of a government between them and former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s conservative party GERB is a matter of days.

The American Nazi Andrew Anglin, a Hitler admirer, founded “The Daily Stormer” in 2013. He took the name from “Der Stürmer”, which was the German Nazi Party’s (NSDAP) tabloid until fascism in Europe was defeated by the allies. ‘The Daily Stormer’ spreads antisemtic and racist content. At the same time, it is part of the American “alt-right” movement and it endorsed Donald Trump before he became President.

In Europe and Bulgaria, the participation of ultra-nationalist parties in the next government has hardly been criticised so far. Only the political party Movement for Rights and Freedoms and representatives of NGOs in Sofia have voiced criticism of this kind.

