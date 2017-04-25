President Radev: Bulgaria in no way looking for trouble with Turkey

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is in no way looking for trouble with Turkey, President Roumen Radev told reporters in Sofia on April 25.

“I have repeatedly said that the Bulgarian state leaders are doing their best to develop good neighbourly relations with Turkey,” said.

Radev said that good neighbourly relations are based on equality, non-interference in domestic affairs and mutual respect.

“Let’s start from these principles. Bulgaria is not a country that, in the form of the Bulgarian state leadership, gives advice in Turkey how and for whom to vote,” Radev said.

The president added that he would never allow himself to comment on lessons on democracy.

