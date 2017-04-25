Just before the tourist season: Water supply to be shut down in Bourgas and along coast

Share this: Facebook

Tourists at the Bulgarian Black Sea would likely raise a huge scandal if Bourgas, Nessebur, Pomorie, Karnobat and other towns were to shut down their water supply.

That is exactly what will happen, starting tomorrow, just before the tourist season commences. The “Water and Sanitation” company will actually turn off the water for tens of thousands of inhabitants along the southern coastline.

The reason is the big “spring and summer prophylaxis”, which seems to be a Bulgarian invention. The latter makes inhabitants suffer, without water, usually for an entire day, while the systems and pipes are being checked.

In Bourgas and most of the towns mentioned, the organised water outage will start on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at noon. In Pomorie, they will turn it off on Wednesday at 6pm.

On Thursday at 10am, the water should be back.

At the “Meden Rudnik” residences, it will last from Wednesday at 6pm to Thursday at 6pm.

The “Water and Sanitation” company even came up with an intelligent suggestion for everyone affected before the fun starts: They said people should make sure they “stock the necessary amounts of water and boil it on April 27, 28 and 29”. Since the water will supposedly be back on the 27th, this sounded like the water supply after the outage, which they call “prophylaxis”, will not be clean, for the first two days. Why else would it have to be boiled?

