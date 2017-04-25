Cat allergies are no excuse: ‘Cats’ musical to be staged at Sofia’s NDK

Share this: Facebook

It started with a poem collection for kids, by T.S. Eliot, entitled “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats”, which was released in 1939, during terrible times in Europe. In 1977, a 29-year-old musician by the name of Andrew Lloyd Webber startet melodizing some of those poems. Some three years later, the musical Cats would celebrate its world premiere at the New London Theatre. There, “Cats” would be performed a total of 9000 times (no typo here, nine thousand), until it was scrapped in 2002.

In New York City, the city which doesn’t sleep, “Cats” was performed almost 7500 times, at the Wintergarden Theater, until the new millennium was exactly eight months and 10 days old. In Hamburg, Germany, “Cats” stayed for a total of 15 years. The musical, performed at the Operettenhaus venue in the city’s red light district, was a tourist magnet there as well.

O.k., let’s move over to the central aspect here, since we don’t have all day. You guessed it, after reading the headline: “Cats” is coming to Sofia, for a total of … hold on to your hats! … for a total of six performances. And it’s coming up soon.

It is the first time the original production makes landfall in this nice city. “Kotki”, a Bulgarian version, was on at Sofia’s “Musikalen Teater” several times, but that is a different story, right? Let’s stay focused here.

On May 11th, 12th, 13th (two performances) and 14th (two performances), 2017, “Cats” will be on stage at hall no. 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

A team of more than 100 (no typo either) dancers, actors, technicians, managers and other dudes will be coming to Sofia for this one. Seven trucks will drive all the way down here, transporting the decor, all the costumes and the caviar sandwiches needed.

It gets better: Tickets are on sale, at eventim.bg. The prices? 65 to 155 Leva. Children under 6 go for free. Cat allergies are no excuse.

“Cats” in Sofia:

May 11, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

May 12, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

May 13, 2017, 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.

May 14, 2017, 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Note: An earlier version of this article was previously published by F&F Magazine, which is now part of The Sofia Globe.

