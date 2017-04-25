Bulgarian President Radev meets PM-in-waiting Borissov to close political consultations

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian President Roumen Radev ended his two-day political consultations with parliamentary-represented parties by meeting GERB leader Boiko Borissov on April 25, but gave no indication when he plans to hand Borissov a formal mandate to form a new government.

Earlier in the day, Radev was quoted as saying that he planned to discuss the issue with Borissov and expected the mandate ceremony to be held on April 27. But the presidency’s brief statement after the meeting made no mention of the issue.

Instead, Radev said he hoped that Borissov would “justify the trust you received from Bulgarian voters in a responsible government” and promised to aid in reaching political consensus on “matters of national importance”, such as national security issues and Bulgaria’s upcoming turn to host the rotating six-month presidency of the EU in 2018.

For his part, Borissov reiterated a point he first made on election night last month, saying that GERB was duty-bound to form a government, because there was “no other mathematical formula” for a parliamentary majority, other than between GERB and the United Patriots coalition of nationalist parties.

Together, GERB and the United Patriots have 122 seats, just enough to get a government voted into office. It is widely expected that the coalition government will be put to the National Assembly for approval on May 4.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Radev, Borissov said he updated the president on the ongoing “difficult” coalition talks with the United Patriots, which were focusing on the government programme and drafting mechanisms to settle policy disputes, rather than ministerial appointments.

He also launched a broadside at the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which would be the largest opposition party if the GERB-led talks to form a government end in success. BSP, whose leader Kornelia Ninova met with Radev earlier in the day, was disingenuous in its offer to reach consensus on important issues, Borissov said.

“I heard from our colleagues in opposition that they would help on issues of importance to the country. Just the latest populism, the latest attempt to throw dust in the eyes,” he said. Unlike the “irresponsible” behaviour of the socialists, Radev (who was elected on the BSP ticket last year) showed a constructive approach during the talks, Borissov said.

(Left to right: GERB deputy leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Boiko Borissov and Roumen Radev. Photo: president.bg)

Comments

comments