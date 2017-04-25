After U.S. tour: The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices to hit stages on home turf

Share this: Facebook

The famous choir called Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices is about to wrap up its U.S. tour. Tomorrow, the Voices will perform at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. On Friday, they will be on stage at Disney Hall in Los Angeles, just before taking a long flight back to Bulgaria.

In the fall of 2017, the Voices will be in Belgium, where they are scheduled to perform in Brugge and Leuven.

More good news: Months before the Belgian mini tour, in June of 2017, The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices will hit stages in both Sofia and Plovdiv, in their native Bulgaria.

There is more: The choir will release a new album this fall, in cooperation with the very active Australian musician and composer Lisa Gerrard. She also does film score composing. For the “Gladiator” score, she received a Golden Globe in the year 2000.

On top of that, the Bulgarian beatboxer “SkilleR”, whose real name is Alexander Deyanov, will be part of some tunes on the recording as well. This very much sounds like the sound of The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices will be modernized.

On the new album, they will also team up with the German percussion master David Kuckherrmann.

Peter Dundakov is involved as well. He will be the main producer of the album, as well as the musical director at the upcoming concerts. He composed most of the songs on the album, in the first place.

It gets better: The two concerts in Bulgaria will be the premiere for the new material on the upcoming album. So, there are many aspects to look forward to here.

The upcoming concerts of The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices:

June 6, 2017: Sofia, Bulgaria, Bulgaria Hall

June 7, 2017: Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Ancient Theatre

September 30, 2017: Brugge, Belgium

October 1, 2017: Leuven, Belgium

Tickets for the concerts within Bulgaria are available here.

