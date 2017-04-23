Pancharevo Lake: Another great day trip destination

April 23, 2017

Among all day trip destinations accessible from Sofia, Pancharevo Lake is the closest one (apart from Vitosha). It is the kind of place inhabitants would spontaneously visit on a Saturday or Sunday morning, just to get out of the city quickly, for a few hours.

In order to get to Pancharevo, just hit Tsarigradsko Chausee towards the east, leave it at Gorublene and then go straight ahead, until the lake is in sight.

Imanuel Marcus went there and even managed to hike up a hill, but he was overtaken by people even older than him. This is his video report.

 

