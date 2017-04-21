More cinematic culture in Sofia: Chinese Cinema Week

Share this: Facebook

Old Liu and his younger son run a traditional bath house for men in Beijing and deal with their customers, who are mostly old men, in a funny way. One day, Liu’s elder son Liu Daming returns home and changes things, in this Chinese comedy classic, which is entitled “Shower” and was shot in 1999. This film will be screened at “Dom na Kinoto”, next to the Mineral Baths in the center of Sofia, this evening at 6:30 p.m..

The screening of “Shower” is part of the Chinese Cinema Week in Sofia. Its fourth edition started yesterday. A total of six Chinese films will be shown until Monday, April 24th, 2017. The event was organised by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, in cooperation with “Dom na Kinoto”. Tickets are free. They can be picked up at “Dom na Kinoto”.

All movies shown are classics. This includes “Yellow Earth”, which will be screened on Sunday, April 23rd, at 6:30 p.m.. This movie is among the best ones ever shot in China. At the Hong Kong Film Awards, it was placed fourth in a list of the “100 Best Chinese Motion Pictures”. It is set in Shaanxi in 1939, when the Chinese Communist Party and the Kuomintang joined forces in order to fight the invading Japanese.

“Last Train Home”, which will be shown on Monday at 6:30 p.m., is a documentary, which received many prizes. It deals with the Chinese New Year’s holiday, during which millions of migrant workers return to their home villages, and in particular a rebellious teenager, who leaves school against her parent’s wishes, in order to find work in the city. “Last Train Home” was released in 2009.

The Confucius Institute’s website can be found here. “Dom na Kinoto” also has a web presence.

