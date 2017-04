Share this: Facebook

Andrew Sowray moved to Bulgaria quite a few years ago. When he got tired of shopping for English food in Greece, he developed an idea. In 2007, that idea was implemented.

His shop “Little London” offers everything the typical Western European expatriate wants and needs. More and more Bulgarians are jumping on the bandwagon too.

Imanuel Marcus went to “Little London” and demanded to speak to the boss. This is his video report:

Comments

comments