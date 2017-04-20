FDI in Bulgaria in January-February was 102.4M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2017 stood at 102.4 million euro, the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 20. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 161.7 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 81 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 2.6 million euro (compared to an outflow of 71.2 million euro in January-February 2016) and there were no re-invested earnings reported (versus 169.2 million euro a year earlier).

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.9 million euro, compared to 4.7 million euro during the same period of 2016.

To read the full story, click here.

(Photo: Stosic Marko/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments