Deportations to Bulgaria: German courts and their converse decisions

As it turns out, the mother received a letter she did not understand, while she and her family lived in a quiet home, provided by the association “Willkommen in Rheda-Wiedenbrück”. Since she needed to have it translated, her German teachers asked her to bring the letter along, for the next language lesson scheduled. Before she had the chance to do so, the authorities showed up at 2 o’clock in the morning.
Jürgen Nellen, a volunteer, is being quoted by the publication “Neue Westfälische”, saying the family, including the five little children, had been picked up “by a police force” in the middle of the night, in order to be deported to Bulgaria. Since the mother fought back by shouting and kicking, the pilot of the plane they were put on refused to fly them to Bulgaria or anywhere.
After this incident, the mother was in detention pending deportation, in spite of the fact that she has five kids to look after. As a result, an argument erupted between the volunteers who helped the family, and the authority in charge of deportations. The volunteers say, the authorities had decided to detain her, since they had not known the lady had five kids. Therefore, the woman needed to be freed and sent back to her family. The authority, on the other hand, insists the decision was taken with all the information.
After all of this, the court decision is still valid. While some refugees who were granted asylum in Bulgaria may stay in Germany, others, including that Syrian family of seven, may not. The mother will supposedly be deported on May 29th, while the father was given the choice between a forceful deportation or a voluntary one, along with his five kids.
At the beginning of May, the mother will be in surgery at a clinic in the town of Bielefeld. According to the family’s lawyer, this is about an injury “she probably sustained while being raped in Bulgaria”.
