Bulgarian caretaker government approves humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria

At what is likely to be one of its last few meetings, Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet has approved the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, to a sum of 300 000 euro.

The money will come from approved funds in the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s budget, set aside for official development assistance and humanitarian aid, a statement after the April 19 cabinet meeting said.

The funds will be provided by making appropriate voluntary contributions to the budgets of the International Organization for Migration, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN Children’s Fund, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World Food Program, the statement said.

Ruins of the mosque of Yunus, Syria. Photo: VOA(Main photo: Russell Watkins/DFID)

